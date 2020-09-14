Premia Partners celebrates the firm's 4th anniversary and welcomes Chanyoung Kim who joins as Director of the Sales & Distribution team (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Premia Partners, a leading ETF issuer in Hong Kong founded in 2016, recently celebrated the 4th anniversary of the firm. The company also announced the appointment of Chanyoung Kim as Director and member of the Sales &; Distribution team, with immediate effect. He will report directly to Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. Chanyoung has over 17 years of experience in the financial industry, and has extensive experience in client engagement and investor education across active, passive and systematic investment strategies. Prior to Premia Partners, ... Leggi su iltempo
faravelligroup : [#News from our #partners] -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Premia PartnersPremia Partners celebrated strong return for China New Economy ETF and waived manager's fee for US Treasury Floating Rate ETF Yahoo News Richard Rogers lascia Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners dopo 40 anni di architettura
A poche settimane dal compimento del suo 87° compleanno l'architetto Richard Rogers si è ritirato dal consiglio di amministrazione dello studio Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners da lui fondato più di 40 ...
Compasso d’Oro 2020: i vincitori e le novità della XXVI edizione
La parola chiave per raccontare la ventiseiesima edizione del Compasso d’Oro è “nuovo”. Nuovo è lo spazio in cui si è svolta la premiazione, l’ADI Design Museum in cui il pubblico potrà (da adesso e f ...
Premia PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Premia Partners