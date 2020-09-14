Che meraviglia... Eva Henger più sexy che mai incanta i follower Passione hot... Raffaella Fico super sexy col fidanzatoElisabetta Gregoraci: Flavio ha sbagliato molto nella nostra storiaI killer di Willy Monteiro rischiano il carcere a vitaWanda Nara si fa fotografare il cu.. dal figlio, e scatta la polemicaPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito ma non è malato!Un bicchiere di troppo: Anziani fanno sesso in pubblico e si beccano ...Esplosione in una palazzina a Milano: sei i feriti, uno è graveMario Pincarelli, Il padre è disperato : Non sapeva che Willy ...GTA Online: Lotte tra business

Premia Partners celebrates the firm' s 4th anniversary and welcomes Chanyoung Kim who joins as Director of the Sales & Distribution team

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading ETF issuer in Hong Kong ...

Premia Partners celebrates the firm's 4th anniversary and welcomes Chanyoung Kim who joins as Director of the Sales & Distribution team (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020)

 Premia Partners, a leading ETF issuer in Hong Kong founded in 2016, recently celebrated the 4th anniversary of the firm. The company also announced the appointment of Chanyoung Kim as Director and member of the Sales &; Distribution team, with immediate effect. He will report directly to Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. Chanyoung has over 17 years of experience in the financial industry, and has extensive experience in client engagement and investor education across active, passive and systematic investment strategies. Prior to Premia Partners, ...
