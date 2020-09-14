Premia Partners celebrates the firm's 4th anniversary and welcomes Chanyoung Kim who joins as Director of the Sales & Distribution team (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Premia Partners, a leading ETF issuer in Hong Kong founded in 2016, recently celebrated the 4th anniversary of the firm. The company also announced the appointment of Chanyoung Kim as Director and member of the Sales &; Distribution team, with immediate effect. He will report directly to Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. Chanyoung has over 17 years of experience in the financial industry, and has extensive experience in client engagement and investor education across active, passive and systematic investment strategies. Prior to Premia Partners, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
