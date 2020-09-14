Berlusconi discharged from hospital (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 14 - Silvio Berlusconi said suffering from COVID-19 was "the most dangerous ordeal of my life" as he was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday. The ex-premier and leader of ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
COVID most dangerous ordeal of my life - Berlusconi
