Berlusconi discharged from hospital

(Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 14 - Silviosaid sufferingCOVID-19 was "the most dangerous ordeal of my life" as he wasMilan's San Raffaeleon Monday. The ex-premier and leader of ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Berlusconi discharged

ANSA.it

ROME, SEP 14 - Silvio Berlusconi said suffering from COVID-19 was "the most dangerous ordeal of my life" as he was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday. The ex-premier and leader of ...ROME, SEP 14 - Silvio Berlusconi said suffering from COVID-19 was "the most dangerous ordeal of my life" as he was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Monday. The ex-premier and leader of ...