Morto Toots Hibbert | frontman dei Toots and the Maytals

È Morto a 77 anni Frederick Toots Hibbert, frontman della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals ...

È Morto a 77 anni Frederick Toots Hibbert, frontman della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals con cui ha contribuito a rendere famosa la musica giamaicana nel mondo All'età di 77 anni è Morto il frontman della band reggae Toots and the Maytals. Il gruppo ha contribuito negli anni '60 a rendere famosa la …
Addio a Toots Hibbert, pioniere del reggae con i suoi Maytals
"È con il cuore spezzato che annunciamo che Frederick Nathaniel 'Toots' Hibbert è morto serenamente ieri sera, circondato dalla sua famiglia all'Ospedale universitario delle Indie occidentali a Kingst ...
È morto Toots Hibbert, pioniere del reggae mondiale e fondatore dei Toots & the Maytals
Uno dei padri del reggae mondiale, ovvero Frederick "Toots" Hibbert è morto all'età di 77 anni. Il cantante è stato il fondatore della band seminale Toots & the Maytals che nacque negli anni 60. Le ca ...
