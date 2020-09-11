Xinhua Silk Road: The 10th World Digital Economy Conference 2020 & Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo kicks off in E.China Ningbo (Di venerdì 11 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The 10th World Digital Economy Conference 2020 &; Smart City Intelligent Economy Expo on Friday kicked off in Ningbo, China. With the theme of "Digital Facilitate Intelligent Development," the Expo focuses on the significant areas of the Digital Economy, such as 5G technology, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet, and Intelligent manufacturing, which aims to integrate innovative resources for a new era of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : The 10th World Digital Economy Conference 2020 & Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo kicks off in E.China Ningbo
Xinhua Silk Road : The 10th World Digital Economy Conference 2020 & Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo kicks off in E.China Ningbo
Xinhua Silk Road : The 10th World Digital Economy Conference 2020 & Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo kicks off in E.China Ningbo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua SilkXinhua Silk Road Eastern Chinese city attracts investors by creating sound biz environment Padova News Xinhua Silk Road: China's Quanzhou rolls out multiple measures to optimize business environment
BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou City, located in southeast China'sFujian Province, has rolled out a series of measures to optimize business environment. Quanzhou has been committed to ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk