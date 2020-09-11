Russian Creativity Week heralds a new era for the creative industries in Russia (Di venerdì 11 settembre 2020) Today there is a shared objective: to transform a major global crisis into an opportunity to do more, better than before. Creativity is the glue that can connect us, sustainably, around the world." ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

INTERNIMagazine : La Russian Creativity Week dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020 è un evento diffuso tra diverse città. In programma concerti,… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Russian Creativity Russian Creativity Week. Dal 7 al 13 settembre 2020 Interni Russian Creativity Week heralds a new era for the creative industries in Russia

MOSCOW, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new platform aimed at realizing the economic potential of Russia's creative industries launches today in Gorky Park. Aligning with the UN's International Year ...

MOSCOW, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new platform aimed at realizing the economic potential of Russia's creative industries launches today in Gorky Park. Aligning with the UN's International Year ...