iHerb Announces New Chief Financial Officer

#ict PASADENA, California, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader ...

iHerb Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb announced today that Roxanne Agnew has been promoted to be the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Roxanne joined iHerb in 2015 and has been serving as the company's Vice President, Corporate Controller, ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

iHerb Announces Deep Savings for 24th Anniversary all September
PASADENA, California, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is celebrating its 24th anniversary by offering up to 24 percent savings on a wide range of product ...
