Woman saves 3 brothers from fire, dies of smoke (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) BENEVENTO, SEP 10 - A 49-year-old Woman on Thursday saved her three brothers from a house fire near Benevento before succumbing to smoke inhalation, local sources said. One of the brothers is blind, ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Woman saves

BENEVENTO, SEP 10 - A 49-year-old woman on Thursday saved her three brothers from a house fire near Benevento before succumbing to smoke inhalation, local sources said. One of the brothers is blind, t ...ROME, SEP 8 - An Italian baby-sitter was killed by a young man with psychiatric problems in the home she worked in in Switzerland after she managed to save three children in her care from him, Italian ...