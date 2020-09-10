Open hearts to God's love tweets pope (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) VATICAN CITY, SEP 10 - pope Francis tweeted Thursday "Today, in the tragedy of a #pandemic, in the face of the many false securities that have now crumbled, in the face of so many hopes betrayed, in the sense of abandonment that weighs upon our hearts, ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

xmestessax : basta c'è la playlist di pandora hearts su spotify, la mia vita è completa - lisanna : RT @AngeloTani: DITELO A MR. TRUMP! #Refugees #migranti #BlackLivesMatter “Open wide our hearts” In occasione del giorno del Ringraziamen… - AngeloTani : DITELO A MR. TRUMP! #Refugees #migranti #BlackLivesMatter “Open wide our hearts” In occasione del giorno del Ring… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Open hearts