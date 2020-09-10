Lily Allen sposa a Las Vegas: ha detto sì a David Harbour, star di Stranger Things (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) Stranger Things – terza stagione sfoglia la gallery Quello tra Lily Allen, 35 anni, e David Harbour, 45, non è stato certo un matrimonio ordinario. La cantante e l’attore di Stranger Things si sono sposati nella mitica Graceland Wedding Chapel di Las Vegas e, a officiare la cerimonia, è stato un figurante vestito nientemeno che da Elvis Presley. In abito anni Sessanta, un tubino di Dior bianco doppiopetto con scollo a ... Leggi su iodonna
David Harbour e Lily Allen si sono sposati! Se è vero che il 2020 è un anno difficile per ovvie ragioni, è anche vero che l’anno delle opportunità. Se è arrivato il momento giusto per fare qualcosa si ...
Elvis finto e hamburger: le nozze di Lily Allen e David Harbour
La cantante e l'attore di "Stranger Things" si sono sposati a Las Vegas e hanno festeggiato con hamburger e patatine fritte: l'album di un matrimonio fuori dal comune A meno di un anno dall'inizio del ...
