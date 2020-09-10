Lily Allen e David Harbour, nozze a Las Vegas (con finto Elvis) (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) David Harbour e Lily Allen avevano appena chiesto e ottenuto la licenza matrimoniale, che in America significa matrimonio entro l’anno. Ma lo sceriffo Jim Hopper di Stranger Things e la cantante britannica non hanno voluto aspettare, e sono andati a nozze a sorpresa poche ore dopo. A Las Vegas nella Graceland Chapel. Officiante, come da tradizione, un finto Elvis. Leggi su vanityfair

Minimaki : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - beatandlove : La quota matrimoniale 2020 salvata in calcio d'angolo da lily allen - robertapocy : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? - DaniLdC : Lily Allen e David Harbour interpretano il mio concetto di “matrimonio ideale” - nonmipiacimolto : RT @andreastabene_: Abbiamo bisogno delle foto di Lily Allen e David Harbour sposi a Las Vegas ?? -