Lily Allen e David Harbour, nozze a Las Vegas (con finto Elvis) (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) David Harbour e Lily Allen avevano appena chiesto e ottenuto la licenza matrimoniale, che in America significa matrimonio entro l’anno. Ma lo sceriffo Jim Hopper di Stranger Things e la cantante britannica non hanno voluto aspettare, e sono andati a nozze a sorpresa poche ore dopo. A Las Vegas nella Graceland Chapel. Officiante, come da tradizione, un finto Elvis. Leggi su vanityfair
Secondo quanto riporta il Daily Mail, le nozze di David Harbour e Lily Allen si sono svolte nella Graceland Wedding Chapel, celebrate da uno dei sosia più famosi del Re del Rock and Roll Elvis Presley ...
Se sul set di Stranger Things le cose tra Jim Hopper e Joyce Byers sembrano finalmente prendere una piega romantica, la vita sentimentale di David Harbour fuori dalla serie Netflix ha appena spiccato ...
