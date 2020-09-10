Gucci heir accuses stepfather of sex abuse (Di giovedì 10 settembre 2020) NEW YORK, SEP 10 - Alexandra Zarini, heir to Italy's Gucci fashion dynasty, has accused her stepfather Joseph Ruffalo of sexually abusing her, the New York Times reported Thursday. Zarini, the 35-year-... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gucci heir Gucci heir accuses stepfather of sex abuse

NEW YORK, SEP 10 - Alexandra Zarini, heir to Italy's Gucci fashion dynasty, has accused her stepfather Joseph Ruffalo of sexually abusing her, the New York Times reported Thursday. Zarini, the 35-year ...

NEW YORK, SEP 10 - Alexandra Zarini, heir to Italy's Gucci fashion dynasty, has accused her stepfather Joseph Ruffalo of sexually abusing her, the New York Times reported Thursday. Zarini, the 35-year ...