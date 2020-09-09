Zymergen Takes Aim at $3 Trillion Chemical & Materials Industry With $300 Million in New Funding (Di mercoledì 9 settembre 2020) 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Science and material innovation company Zymergen today announced $300M in ...launches better performing products more sustainably and for a fraction of the cost and time that it ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zymergen Takes