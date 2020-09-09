Sierra Blanca Estates And FENDI Casa Announce The Launch Of EPIC MARBELLA Furnished By FENDI Casa In Marbella, Spain (Di mercoledì 9 settembre 2020) Private Residences offering a new concept for refined living in Europe. Marbella, Spain, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Luxury private developer Sierra Blanca Estates and FENDI Casa, the Italian design house, have collaborated to develop EPIC Marbella Furnished by FENDI Casa. The project boasts 56 timeless residences located in a beautiful enclave reaching over twelve acres of land on the Golden Mile of Marbella, one of the most enchanting towns in the province of Málaga.

