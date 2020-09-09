Jewish writer Amos Luzzatto dies at 92 (Di mercoledì 9 settembre 2020) She said it was a "profound mark, with a thousand incessant battles waged to affirm human rights, defend Holocaust Remembrance, and fight against all forms of hatred, racism and prejudice"., ANSA,. Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

ROME, SEP 9 - Amos Luzzatto, a writer, university professor, scholar and former head of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI), died Wednesday in his Rome home aged 92. "An extraordinary man a ...

