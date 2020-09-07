Il governatore De Luca indagato per falso e truffa : Favorì quattro ...Doraemon story of seasons disponibile per ps4Fallout 76: Dentro il Vault – Anteprima della stagione 2Rovazzi: personaggio in Call of Duty, disponibile domaniVoglia di suonare? Ecco le chitarre migliori per iniziareCampi rom aperti da Salvini : L'attacco di Virginia RaggiThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriva sulla Nex-GenMSI presenta la nuova serie di Business Laptop SummitGTA ONLINE: Sbaraglia gli avversari nella modalità Competizione ...Nintendo per il 35° anniversario di Super Mario presenta giochi e ...

ESCP study reveals | New Digital Risers challenge incumbents

France top Digital Riser, China gains significantly, USA loses BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ ...

 Digital incumbents increasingly face new and dynamic competitors from around the world. While countries such as USA, Sweden and Singapore are often perceived as Digital champions, a new study indicates that they are not necessarily dynamic Digital Risers. Only Singapore has managed to improve its relative position slightly over the last three years. In contrast, the USA and Sweden have actually lost ground over the same period. "We are in the middle of a Digital revolution that is very likely being accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic," says Professor Philip Meissner of the European Center for Digital Competitiveness by ... Leggi su iltempo

