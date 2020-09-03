SmallRig launches industry's first accessory solution for Panasonic LUMIX S5 (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) SHENZHEN,China, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



On September 2, Panasonic has released LUMIX S5, a lightweight and compact full-frame mirrorless camera. LUMIX S5 packs five-axis in-body stabilization and supports for 4K 60p video in 10-bit (4:2:0) and 4K 30p in 4:2:2 10-bit, which provides excellent performance for both photo and video shooting. At the same time, SmallRig launches two accessories for LUMIX S5, aiming to support filmmakers with complete and enhanced accessory solution. Formfitting full cage for LUMIX S5 Designed to provide protection and accessory mounts, the cage features multiple 1/4"-20, ARRI 3/8"-16 threads, a cold shoe and a NATO rail. It secures to the camera via a 1/4"-20 screw on the bottom and a ... Leggi su iltempo

