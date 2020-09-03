Previsione meteo : Torna il sole e buon tempo in tutta ItaliaE' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINE

SmallRig launches industry' s first accessory solution for Panasonic LUMIX S5

SHENZHEN,China, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 2, Panasonic has released LUMIX S5, a ...

SmallRig launches industry's first accessory solution for Panasonic LUMIX S5 (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020)

On September 2, Panasonic has released LUMIX S5, a lightweight and compact full-frame mirrorless camera. LUMIX S5 packs five-axis in-body stabilization and supports for 4K 60p video in 10-bit (4:2:0) and 4K 30p in 4:2:2 10-bit, which provides excellent performance for both photo and video shooting. At the same time, SmallRig launches two accessories for LUMIX S5, aiming to support filmmakers with complete and enhanced accessory solution. Formfitting full cage for LUMIX S5 Designed to provide protection and accessory mounts, the cage features multiple 1/4"-20, ARRI 3/8"-16 threads, a cold shoe and a NATO rail. It secures to the camera via a 1/4"-20 screw on the bottom and a ...

SmallRig launches industry's first accessory solution for Panasonic LUMIX S5
At the same time, SmallRig launches two accessories for LUMIX S5, aiming to support filmmakers with complete and enhanced accessory solution.Formfitting full cage for LUMIX S5Designed to provide ...
