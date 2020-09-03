SDRPY in New Partnership to Economically Empower Yemeni Women (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) RIYADH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Marib Girls' Foundation to support its vision for Economically Empowering Women through the "Saba Project for the Economic Empowerment of Yemeni Women," using best practices to qualify Yemeni Women to launch initiatives alleviating the suffering of Women and ensure decent living standards for them. SDRPY Supervisor Ambassador Mohammed Saeed Al Jabir signed on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with Marib Girls' Foundation President Yasmin Ali Al Qadhi signing for Yemen. "In fact, this is the first project in Marib province or in the Republic of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

