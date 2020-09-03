Nintendo per il 35° anniversario di Super Mario presenta giochi e ...IFA 2020 LG presenta life’s good from homeSeagate Aggiorna i suoi HDD e SSDsPrevisione meteo : Torna il sole e buon tempo in tutta ItaliaE' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30

SDRPY in New Partnership to Economically Empower Yemeni Women (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020)

 The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Marib Girls' Foundation to support its vision for Economically Empowering Women through the "Saba Project for the Economic Empowerment of Yemeni Women," using best practices to qualify Yemeni Women to launch initiatives alleviating the suffering of Women and ensure decent living standards for them. SDRPY Supervisor Ambassador Mohammed Saeed Al Jabir signed on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with Marib Girls' Foundation President Yasmin Ali Al Qadhi signing for Yemen. "In fact, this is the first project in Marib province or in the Republic of ... Leggi su iltempo
