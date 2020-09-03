Leading Cancer Treatment Recommendations from NCCN Now Available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) Gold standard clinical practice guidelines in oncology translated for greater global accessibility; free online at NCCN.org/global. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced the availability of multiple non-English language versions of NCCN Guidelines® for several high-incidence Cancer types. Expert Recommendations in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish can all be accessed for free at NCCN.org/global or via the free Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines®App. NCCN is devoted to defining and advancing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leading Cancer Effectiveness and efficiency of targeted intra-operative single dose radiotherapy for breast cancer…

Effectiveness and efficiency of targeted intra-operative single dose radiotherapy for breast cancer patients confirmed New long-term results from the international TARGIT-A breast cancer study, based ...

Effectiveness and efficiency of targeted intra-operative single dose radiotherapy for breast cancer patients confirmed New long-term results from the international TARGIT-A breast cancer study, based ...