E' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2

Leading Cancer Treatment Recommendations from NCCN Now Available in French | German | Italian | Portuguese | Russian | and Spanish

Gold standard clinical practice guidelines in oncology translated for greater global accessibility; free ...

zazoom
Commenta
Leading Cancer Treatment Recommendations from NCCN Now Available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) Gold standard clinical practice guidelines in oncology translated for greater global accessibility; free online at NCCN.org/global. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced the availability of multiple non-English language versions of NCCN Guidelines® for several high-incidence Cancer types. Expert Recommendations in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish can all be accessed for free at NCCN.org/global or via the free Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines®App. NCCN is devoted to defining and advancing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leading Cancer

Effectiveness and efficiency of targeted intra-operative single dose radiotherapy for breast cancer…
Effectiveness and efficiency of targeted intra-operative single dose radiotherapy for breast cancer patients confirmed New long-term results from the international TARGIT-A breast cancer study, based ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leading Cancer
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Leading Cancer Leading Cancer Treatment Recommendations from