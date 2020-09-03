Previsione meteo : Torna il sole e buon tempo in tutta ItaliaE' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINE

Binance Joins Blockchain for Europe

The World's Largest Crypto Exchange Assumes A Seat On The Association's Board Alongside Fetch.ai, ...

Binance Joins Blockchain for Europe (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) The World's Largest Crypto Exchange Assumes A Seat On The Association's Board Alongside Fetch.ai, Ripple, Block.one, and Blockseed Ventures LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Binance, the global Blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it is joining Blockchain for Europe, the European membership association representing international Blockchain industry participants at the EU-level.Teana Baker-Taylor, U.K. Director at Binance has also been appointed to the Board of Blockchain for Europe, alongside Fetch.ai, Ripple, Block.one, and Blockseed Ventures. Together this group of industry experts and stakeholders collaborate to advocate for balanced policy and regulatory governance for ... Leggi su iltempo

