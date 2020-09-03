Adecco Group Announces Jordan Topoleski, 20, from the United States as 2020 "CEO for One Month" (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) Preparing the Next Generation to Lead in Uncertain Times Program Builds Next Gen Leaders with Focus on a "New Leadership Profile" ZURICH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Jordan Topoleski, 20, from the United States was today named the Adecco Group's 2020 Global CEO for One Month. For the first time, the program was performed fully online. The CEO for One Month program is designed to build the next generation of leaders, informed by Adecco Group research that shows the emergence of a new profile of skills and qualities needed for future leaders to succeed in an increasingly uncertain world. Following an eight-Month selection process ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Adecco, società specializzata di The Adecco Group che sviluppa e valorizza il capitale umano, organizza un Recruiting Day l’1 e 2 settembre 2020 presso la propria filiale a Bari, in via G. Amendola 10 ...

