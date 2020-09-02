VIGANÒ: MONS. LEFEBVRE? AN EXEMPLARY CONFESSOR OF THE FAITH (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) Without this testimony, Arianism would not have been defeated; without our testimony today, Modernism and the globalist apostasy of this pontificate will not be defeated. It is therefore not a ... Leggi su marcotosatti

michael_szumega : RT @RadioSpada: Mons. Viganò elogia la Fraternità S. Pio X: 'Mons. Lefebvre fu confessore esemplare della Fede' - Itinara : RT @RadioSpada: Mons. Viganò elogia la Fraternità S. Pio X: 'Mons. Lefebvre fu confessore esemplare della Fede' - GiovanniPortel8 : RT @MarcoTosatti: VIGANÒ: MONS. LEFEBVRE? UN ESEMPLARE CONFESSORE DELLA FEDE. - HeideVecchio : RT @MarcoTosatti: VIGANÒ: MONS. LEFEBVRE? UN ESEMPLARE CONFESSORE DELLA FEDE. - Trovolavorobiz : RT @MarcoTosatti: VIGANÒ: MONS. LEFEBVRE? UN ESEMPLARE CONFESSORE DELLA FEDE. -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VIGANÒ MONS