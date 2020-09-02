Arriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recupero

SunView Software Releases ChangeGear 8, the Next Generation of IT Service Management (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) Enterprise Software provider delivers innovative new solution with a more personalized user experience and built-in intelligence TAMPA, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 SunView Software, a global provider of IT Service Management solutions for enterprise organizations, has announced the release of ChangeGear 8, the Next major version of its flagship product. With this release, SunView delivers a consumer-like experience that enables users to easily navigate and engage with the platform. Coupled with its Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, ChangeGear 8 allows users to quickly find relevant information and improve their decision-making processes. The platform offers a tailored experience, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
