SunView Software Releases ChangeGear 8, the Next Generation of IT Service Management (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) Enterprise Software provider delivers innovative new solution with a more personalized user experience and built-in intelligence TAMPA, Florida, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/



SunView Software, a global provider of IT Service Management solutions for enterprise organizations, has announced the release of ChangeGear 8, the Next major version of its flagship product. With this release, SunView delivers a consumer-like experience that enables users to easily navigate and engage with the platform. Coupled with its Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, ChangeGear 8 allows users to quickly find relevant information and improve their decision-making processes. The platform offers a tailored experience, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

