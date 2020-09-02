RED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!

Seeing Machines Announces Next Gen Embedded Product Strategy for Automotive DMS Market

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines, the advanced computer ...

 Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is pleased to announce its Next generation 'Embedded Product Strategy' for the Automotive Market. Highlights summary Representing a step-change in its delivery of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology to Automotive Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs, Seeing Machines has unveiled an expanded Strategy and Product portfolio incorporating its Next generation Embedded processing pipeline technology. The enhanced "three pillar" ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
