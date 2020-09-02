RED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!

Joseph McMonigle | Secretary General of International Energy Forum | confirmed for Keynote Address

Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of OGCI Climate Investments, will deliver a Keynote Address Ministers from ...

Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum, confirmed for Keynote Address (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of OGCI Climate Investments, will deliver a Keynote Address Ministers from Singapore and Canada to speak at prestigious Gastech Virtual Summit Industry leaders speaking include Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Shell and Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO of Baker Hughes Summit, opening in less than one week, set to deliver the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the natural gas industry LONDON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum, will deliver a Keynote Address at the Gastech Virtual Summit.

