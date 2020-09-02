Cardiac Dimensions Announces Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration's Approval of the Carillon System for the Treatment of Functional Mitral Regurgitation (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) KIRKLAND, Washington, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Cardiac Dimensions®, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive Treatments for Functional Mitral Regurgitation (FMR) in patients with heart failure, today announced the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved its Carillon Mitral Contour System®. The Carillon System is a right heart transcatheter Mitral valve repair (TMVr) device designed to treat the primary cause of FMR in patients with Mitral Regurgitation grades 2+, 3+ and 4+. "We would like to thank the Therapeutic Goods ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

