Alliance to End Plastic Waste Releases 2020 Progress Report (Di mercoledì 2 settembre 2020) Report outlines major global efforts, investments and commitments to end Plastic Waste in the environment and contributing to a circular economy SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Alliance to End Plastic Waste today released its 2020 Progress Report, detailing the organisation's focus on addressing its vision and mission. The Report outlines the commitment to project acceleration across its four strategic pillars of Waste management and recycling infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, and clean up. The Alliance has activated 14 projects across 14 cities in six countries in South East Asia, India and Africa – all at the frontline of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Alliance End Alliance to End Plastic Waste: "l'alleanza" mondiale creata per affrontare l'inquinamento da plastica National Geographic Italia Mavenir Supports Vodafone in Live OpenRAN Network for Rural Coverage in the UK

Vodafone UK has become the first UK mobile operator to switch on an OpenRAN 4G site, partnering with Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider for Communications S ...

Global Plastics Alliance fa il punto sulle attività

Quasi 400 iniziative contro il marine litter di rifiuti plastici sono in corso o sono state completate nei primi mesi del 2020. Global Plastics Alliance (GPA), organizzazione costituita nove anni fa d ...

Vodafone UK has become the first UK mobile operator to switch on an OpenRAN 4G site, partnering with Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider for Communications S ...Quasi 400 iniziative contro il marine litter di rifiuti plastici sono in corso o sono state completate nei primi mesi del 2020. Global Plastics Alliance (GPA), organizzazione costituita nove anni fa d ...