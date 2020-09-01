Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...Uno schiaffo per chi ne ha davvero bisogno! Nel sacchetto abbandonato ...Valerio Pino parla del suo passato: Baci mozzafiato con Anna SafroncikLe noci Pecan potrebbero far parte della dieta sana?Tv LG oled e Nanocell 2020 con comando vocale di Alexa

Zoomlion Announces 2020 Interim Report | Net Profit Increases 55 97% YoY

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., ...

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) released its 2020 Interim Report on August 21.  Key Highlights: "Though affected by COVID-19, the construction machinery industry in China experienced sustained growth due to China's macroeconomic regulations, New Infrastructure projects and the rebound of smart manufacturing," said Yang Duzhi, Secretary of the Board of Zoomlion. "During the Reporting period, we focused on scale, Profit, operating cash flow and sustainable growth. We will continue to implement an end-to-end business management model, accelerate digital transformation, control business risks, and improve management efficiency." During the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

