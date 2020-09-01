Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...

Owl Ventures Closes $585 Million in New Funds for Global EdTech Investments

With over $1.2 billion assets under management, Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital firm in the ...

Owl Ventures Closes $585 Million in New Funds for Global EdTech Investments (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) With over $1.2 billion assets under management, Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital firm in the world focused on the education technology sector SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Owl Ventures, the largest venture capital fund in education technology, announced today that it closed $585 Million across two new Funds. The Silicon Valley and San Francisco based firm closed $415 Million for its fourth fund and $170 Million for its first Opportunity Fund. The new Funds will help fuel its strategy of making early, growth and later stage Investments in the world's leading education technology companies across the education spectrum including PreK-12, higher education and future of work (career mobility/professional ... Leggi su iltempo
