LyondellBasell and Bora Start-up New Joint Venture Facility

Polyolefin Facility in Liaoning, China will produce materials for the domestic China market ROTTERDAM, ...

LyondellBasell and Bora Start-up New Joint Venture Facility (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) Polyolefin Facility in Liaoning, China will produce materials for the domestic China market ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands and HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) and China's Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group (Bora) today announced the establishment and Start-up of their new Joint Venture polyolefin complex in the Liaoning province of northeastern China. First announced in September 2019, the 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) will operate under the name Bora LyondellBasell Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (BLYB).  "Demand for polyolefins has returned in China after the pandemic-related economic slowdown earlier in the year and the long-term growth trends are very favorable for ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

