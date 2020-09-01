Hesai Technology Releases Pandar128: A 128-Channel, High-Performance LiDAR for Autonomous Driving Applications (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Hesai, a global leader in LiDAR sensors, officially released its next-generation mechanical LiDAR, Pandar128. Designed for automotive volume production, Pandar128 is one of the most advanced mechanical LiDARs available and offers an ideal solution for Autonomous Driving Applications. Pandar128 boasts: Pandar128 represents a massive leap in Performance over existing mechanical LiDAR sensors. It offers the finest horizontal resolution (up to 0.1°), 1.5x the total points produced by other available 128-Channel LiDARs, and has a detection capability of 200 meters @ 10% reflectivity.

