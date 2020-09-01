Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...

Hesai Technology Releases Pandar128 | A 128-Channel | High-Performance LiDAR for Autonomous Driving Applications

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai, a global leader in LiDAR sensors, officially released its ...

Hesai, a global leader in LiDAR sensors, officially released its next-generation mechanical LiDAR, Pandar128. Designed for automotive volume production, Pandar128 is one of the most advanced mechanical LiDARs available and offers an ideal solution for Autonomous Driving Applications. Pandar128 boasts: Pandar128 represents a massive leap in Performance over existing mechanical LiDAR sensors. It offers the finest horizontal resolution (up to 0.1°), 1.5x the total points produced by other available 128-Channel LiDARs, and has a detection capability of 200 meters @ 10% reflectivity. This unrivaled ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

