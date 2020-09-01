Centric Software® Pioneers 3D PLM for Long-term Market Recovery (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) Centric PLM™'s complete 3D workflow from design to sampling to e-commerce cuts costs and speeds time to Market CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Centric Software®, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market leader, continues to innovate 3D PLM technology for an end-to-end PLM-connected 3D workflow that benefits brands and retailers as they strive to recover in an uncertain Market and lay the foundation for strategic digital transformation. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals. As businesses adjust to new innovative ways of working in a disrupted Marketplace, new technology is ...

