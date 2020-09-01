Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...

Arria NLG introduces Microsoft Excel add-in bringing dynamic | on demand natural language summaries and report automation to spreadsheets

New integration turns Excel data into contextual narratives reducing the time it takes to identify and ...

Arria NLG introduces Microsoft Excel add-in bringing dynamic, on demand natural language summaries and report automation to spreadsheets (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) New integration turns Excel data into contextual narratives reducing the time it takes to identify and communicate key insights MORRISTOWN, New Jersey, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Arria NLG today introduced Arria for Excel, a Microsoft Office add-in that brings natural language generation (NLG) functionality to any user of Microsoft Excel. Users worldwide rely on the robust functionality and intuitive design of Microsoft Excel to help them analyze and understand data. Arria's add-in brings data understanding to the masses. Arria for Excel adds natural-language summaries and ...
