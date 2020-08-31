iHerb Announces Deep Savings for 24th Anniversary all September (Di lunedì 31 agosto 2020) PASADENA, California, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is celebrating its 24th Anniversary by offering up to 24 percent Savings on a wide range of products throughout the month of September to its global customers in 188 countries and territories around the world. iHerb customers will receive Savings on a daily and weekly basis throughout the month of September on a wide variety of products. iHerb customers around the world should check the iHerb website every day to see which products are available for the up to 24 percent discount where they live. "iHerb is proud of this milestone," says iHerb Chief Business Officer Steve Cho. "We are ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : iHerb Announces iHerb Announces Major Global Delivery Expansion Padova News iHerb Announces Major Global Delivery Expansion

PASADENA, California, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is expanding its global availability to 23 additional countries, one of the largest expansions in t ...

PASADENA, California, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is expanding its global availability to 23 additional countries, one of the largest expansions in t ...