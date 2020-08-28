Xinhua Silk Road: China's Quanzhou rolls out multiple measures to optimize business environment (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Quanzhou City, located in southeast China'sFujian Province, has rolled out a series of measures to optimize business environment. Quanzhou has been committed to attracting investments. It strives to realize a great breakthrough in industrial investment attraction, with the expected investment amount on newly signed industrial chain projects exceeding 55 billion yuan. Since the beginning of this year, Quanzhou has made all-out efforts to help enterprises relieve difficulties. The city has tried to improve the mechanism to find out enterprises' needs, established a group of foreign-related lawyers to provide services for enterprises, helped them coordinate the difficulties in employment, meals, materials, ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road Vegetarian capsule becomes new trend of international dietary supplement market in 2020 Padova News Xinhua Silk Road: AIExpo 2020 kicks off in Suzhou, China

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Product Application Expo (AIExpo 2020) kicked off on August 14 in Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu Province, China. With the theme of ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Changshu intensifies efforts to further optimize business environment

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A charter plane sent by Changshu municipal government brought back 80 Japanese employees on August 8 to resume work. Located in the hinterland of the Yangtze ...

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Product Application Expo (AIExpo 2020) kicked off on August 14 in Suzhou, a city in Jiangsu Province, China. With the theme of ...BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A charter plane sent by Changshu municipal government brought back 80 Japanese employees on August 8 to resume work. Located in the hinterland of the Yangtze ...