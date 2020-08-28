Platform + Sharing Giant TOJOY Expects a Trillion-Dollar Valuation in the Future (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/



At the recent 2020 China Unicorn Carnival, co-sponsored by China Business News and The China Business Federation, Experts in attendance generally agreed that companies including Bytedance, SpaceX, Alibaba, Didi, WhatsApp, Airbnb, and TOJOY Sharing could all potentially reach the Trillion-Dollar Valuation mark, with much competition expected for which could do so first. TOJOY Global CEO Ge Jun voiced his confidence that TOJOY could indeed become the next Trillion-Dollar valuated company. Ge pointed out similarities that TOJOY's model has with Apple – where Ge worked as an executive for years as the company built itself into the world's first company with a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Thirty-Four Semi-Unicorn Companies Announce Listing Plans on Same Day

Ten companies took advantage of the event to access capital, resources, and partnerships offered via the platform from hundreds of thousands in attendance worldwide. By consistently building, ...

