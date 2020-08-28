HARTING Technology Group has been shaping the future for 75 years (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) Innovative products and solutions for Industry 4.0 ESPELKAMP, Germany, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/



For 75 years now, the HARTING Technology Group has been driving technological change. The vision formulated in 1996 by the owner family "We want to shape the future with technologies for people" remains the guiding star of our entrepreneurial activities. September 1 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding day of the family company. The manufacturer of everyday products such as waffle irons and irons has evolved into a worldwide leading supplier of industrial connection Technology for the three lifelines of data, signal and power, a global player fielding innovative products and solutions focusing on Industry 4.0 and digitization. - ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

