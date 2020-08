Soccer: Carles Perez positive for COVID-19 (Di giovedì 27 agosto 2020) ROME, 27 AGO - AS Roma's Spanish midfielder Carles Perez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Giallorossi said Thursday. The 22-year-old, who joined Roma from Barcelona in January, said he was ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Carles CARLES PEREZ! LA ROMA RITROVA LA VITTORIA (1-0), MA A GENT SARA' DURA... - News SOCCERHOUSETV Soccer: Carles Perez positive for COVID-19

ROME, 27 AGO - AS Roma's Spanish midfielder Carles Perez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Giallorossi said Thursday. The 22-year-old, who joined Roma from Barcelona in January, said he was asympt ...

ROME, 27 AGO - AS Roma's Spanish midfielder Carles Perez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Giallorossi said Thursday. The 22-year-old, who joined Roma from Barcelona in January, said he was asympt ...