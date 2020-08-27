FORTUNE Releases Annual FORTUNE Global 500 List (Di giovedì 27 agosto 2020) 2020 Ranking Features 133 Chinese Companies, 121 U.S. Companies, and 53 Japanese Companies Walmart Maintains Top Spot; 18 companies make their debut NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/



This month, FORTUNE announced the FORTUNE Global 500 for the 2019 fiscal year, ranking the world's largest corporations by revenue. Walmart claimed the top spot for the seventh consecutive year, and for the 15th time since 1995. For the first time ever, Mainland China (including Hong Kong) has the most companies on the List, up five from last year with 124. Adding Taiwan, the total for Greater China is 133. The U.S. held steady with 121, and Japan gained one for a total of 53. The companies on the 2020 ... Leggi su iltempo

