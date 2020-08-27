Dentsu Tracking Features on the OECD Observatory of Public Sector Innovation Platform (Di giovedì 27 agosto 2020) GENEVA, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Dentsu Tracking is proud to feature in a case on the Observatory of Public Sector Innovation (OPSI) Platform of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The case study was submitted by the European Commission (DG Sante) and published online in summer 2020. It is the first case by the European Commission to feature on the OPSI Platform. The case is titled "Protecting Public health and reducing the availability of illicit tobacco products through the establishment of an EU-wide supply chain control system" and presents the EU Tobacco Directive (EU TPD) traceability system. This system is a tool for authorities in implementing their tobacco ... Leggi su iltempo

