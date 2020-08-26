Matteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!Coronavirus, ecco quando i bambini devono indossare le mascherine Arriva Eufy Security Smart Drop, la cassetta portapacchi smartIl cous cous è un'alimento gluten-free?Elisabetta Gregoraci : al GF vip mi metterò a nudo senza filtriArriva a Bagnone il “Fime to care” per aiutare gli anziani. E il ...A Lampedusa 58 migranti col virus, Salvini: Pensano alla scuola, e ...Ecotech stia vendendo mascherine acquistate con i soldi della Regione?Ilary Blasi protagonista della nuova campagna a tutta ironia di LenorMarocchino pretende soldi per il posteggio e prendi a calci la ...

Risen Strikes 165MW with Sprng Energy

NINGBO, China, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of ...

Risen Strikes 165MW with Sprng Energy (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020)

Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has recently announced an additional contract for the supply of 165MW of customised high-performance solar PV modules with Sprng Energy. Sprng Energy, a leading Indian renewable Energy developer, and an Actis group company, has recently purchased 165MW of solar PV modules from Risen, as part of the Anantapur Solar project for supplying power to AP State through NTPC at a competitive price of INR 2.72/kWh. This latest project of Sprng Energy, is an integral part of overall plan to install in excess of 2 GW of renewable

Risen Strikes 165MW with Sprng Energy
NINGBO, China, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has recently announced an additional contract for th ...
