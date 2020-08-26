Risen Strikes 165MW with Sprng Energy (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) NINGBO, China, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has recently announced an additional contract for the supply of 165MW of customised high-performance solar PV modules with Sprng Energy. Sprng Energy, a leading Indian renewable Energy developer, and an Actis group company, has recently purchased 165MW of solar PV modules from Risen, as part of the Anantapur Solar project for supplying power to AP State through NTPC at a competitive price of INR 2.72/kWh. This latest project of Sprng Energy, is an integral part of overall plan to install in excess of 2 GW of renewable ... Leggi su iltempo

