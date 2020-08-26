Matteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!Coronavirus, ecco quando i bambini devono indossare le mascherine Arriva Eufy Security Smart Drop, la cassetta portapacchi smartIl cous cous è un'alimento gluten-free?Elisabetta Gregoraci : al GF vip mi metterò a nudo senza filtriArriva a Bagnone il “Fime to care” per aiutare gli anziani. E il ...A Lampedusa 58 migranti col virus, Salvini: Pensano alla scuola, e ...Ecotech stia vendendo mascherine acquistate con i soldi della Regione?Ilary Blasi protagonista della nuova campagna a tutta ironia di LenorMarocchino pretende soldi per il posteggio e prendi a calci la ...

Leading Textile Tech Innovators Unite to Create World' s First Garment fully powered by HeiQ Viroblock

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upshot of a collaboration among ...

Leading Textile Tech Innovators Unite to Create World's First Garment fully powered by HeiQ Viroblock (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020)

 The upshot of a collaboration among 2A-NYGUARD, COATS, HeiQ, VAGOTEX and SITIP, JUST 5 is an ingenious 'Viroblocked' jacket that provides the best Garment solution for resuming normal life by protecting the wearer, loved ones and everyone encountered. JUST5 is a multi-functional and fashionable jacket with every component powered by HeiQ Viroblock to protect them from spoilage by contaminating microorganisms in just five minutes. The treatment does not protect the wearer or others against food-borne (or disease-causing) bacteria. But the jacket sets up a highly effective barrier to shield the wearer from spoiling contaminants in the surrounding. Designed and Developed for the UnstoppablesJUST5 is an ...

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upshot of a collaboration among 2A-NYGUARD, COATS, HEIQ, VAGOTEX and SITIP, JUST 5 is an ingenious 'viroblocked' jacket that provides the best ...
