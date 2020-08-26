Panda Security: app Android di quali fidarsi?Red Dead Online: alligatore a fasce leggendarioMatteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!Coronavirus, ecco quando i bambini devono indossare le mascherine Arriva Eufy Security Smart Drop, la cassetta portapacchi smartIl cous cous è un'alimento gluten-free?Elisabetta Gregoraci : al GF vip mi metterò a nudo senza filtriArriva a Bagnone il “Fime to care” per aiutare gli anziani. E il ...A Lampedusa 58 migranti col virus, Salvini: Pensano alla scuola, e ...Ecotech stia vendendo mascherine acquistate con i soldi della Regione?

Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations

'Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench' leverages Blue Prism's Digital Workforce to drive Intelligent ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) 'Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench' leverages Blue Prism's Digital Workforce to drive Intelligent Automation BENGALURU, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of AI-driven 'Cognitive Email Workbench' Solution that gives enterprises the ability to augment query management and scale their Helpdesk Operations, significantly enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction. To develop this Solution, Infosys leveraged its partnership with Blue Prism, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider and a strategic partner. Infosys and Blue Prism joined hands in 2017 to help enterprises drive intelligent ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Launches

Infosys to Transform LANXESS’ IT Infrastructure and Enable a Globally Harmonized Digital Workplace  Padova News
The Open Group Launches the Open Footprint™ Forum
The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the formation of the Open Footprint™ Forum, a Forum of The Open Group. This Forum will be focused on developing open and vendo ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys Launches Infosys Launches driven Solution Automate