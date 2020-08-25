What Remains of Edith Finch? The Unfinished Swan? Annapurna prepara un annuncio (Di martedì 25 agosto 2020) The Unfinished Swan, un classico rompicapo per PS3, PS4 e PlayStation Vita, potrebbe avere un sequel. Almeno, questo è quello che i fan stanno ipotizzando dopo un criptico tweet dell'editore Annapurna Interactive.The Unfinished Swan è stato sviluppato da Giant Sparrow, che ha poi creato What Remains of Edith Finch. Quest'ultimo è stato pubblicato da Annapurna Interactive e la società ha ora pubblicato un'immagine di una spruzzata di vernice nera che fa pensare proprio a The Unfinished Swan.Nonostante l'immagine consista solo in questa macchia, lo stile di The Unfinished Swan era così originale che non dovrebbe esserci ... Leggi su eurogamer

The Unfinished Swan è stato sviluppato da Giant Sparrow, che ha poi creato What Remains of Edith Finch. Quest'ultimo è stato pubblicato da Annapurna Interactive e la società ha ora pubblicato ...

The Unfinished Swan è stato sviluppato da Giant Sparrow, che ha poi creato What Remains of Edith Finch. Quest'ultimo è stato pubblicato da Annapurna Interactive e la società ha ora pubblicato ...