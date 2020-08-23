Aquaman 2, James Wan: "Il sequel sarà più serio e attuale" (Di domenica 23 agosto 2020) Il regista James Wan, durante il DC FanDome, ha parlato di Aquaman 2, il sequel con star Jason Momoa, regalando qualche piccola anticipazione. Aquaman 2 arriverà nei cinema il 16 dicembre 2022 e il regista James Wan ha condiviso qualche anticipazione durante l'evento DC FanDome che si è svolto in streaming. Il filmmaker è stato protagonista di un breve panel dedicato al franchise a cui ha partecipato anche Patrick Wilson e non è entrato nei dettagli della storia. James Wan, parlando dei suoi progetti riguardanti il sequel di Aquaman, ha semplicemente dichiarato: "Direi che il sequel sarà; un po' più; serio e più; rilevante ... Leggi su movieplayer
Aquaman 2 – le anticipazioni dal DC FanDome
È stato davvero esiguo il tempo concesso al regista James Wan e all’attore Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master) al DC FanDome eppure i due sono riusciti a solleticare l’immaginazione dei fan con alcune p ...
