#OutLete, #boicottaLete, la rivolta social dei tifosi per il rosso sulla nuova maglia: "Cambiatela, basta!" (Di giovedì 20 agosto 2020) Le nuove maglie verranno presentate, come consuetudine, in ritiro, ma fanno discutere gli scatti trapelati e che da ieri circolano sul web e sui social. Leggi su tuttonapoli

