Pres UEFA sulla Champions League | Non riproporremo in futuro il format con le Final Eight

Aleksander Ceferin, Presidente dell'UEFA, ha parlato all'AFP di Lisbona del format usato per ...

Pres. UEFA sulla Champions League: "Non riproporremo in futuro il format con le Final Eight" (Di venerdì 14 agosto 2020) Aleksander Ceferin, Presidente dell'UEFA, ha parlato all'AFP di Lisbona del format usato per portare a termine la Champions League dopo l'emergenza Covid-19: "Le Final Eight potrebbero essere una formula interessante per il futu ... Leggi su tuttonapoli

