Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification

We always acted on the basis of science and conscience, without pretending to be infallible, but aware ...

Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification (Di giovedì 13 agosto 2020) "We always acted on the basis of science and conscience, without pretending to be infallible, but aware that it was necessary to make as few mistakes as possible to protect the interests of the whole ...

Conte stands by his actions after COVID probe notification
ROME, 13 AGO - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he stood by his government's handling of the coronavirus emergency after he and several of his ministers were notified of a criminal probe stem ...
Zona rossa, i pm credono a Conte «Attendibile sul verbale del Cts»
Secondo indiscrezioni la Procura che indaga sulla mancata «zona rossa» riterrebbe convincente la versione del premier sul verbale del 3 marzo visto due giorni dopo. La versione del premier Giuseppe Co ...
