Xinhua Silk Road | China Liuyang releases investor-inviting cultural tourism program to sharpen city image

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's fireworks hometown Liuyang, a city located in central ...

Xinhua Silk Road: China Liuyang releases investor-inviting cultural tourism program to sharpen city image (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/

China's fireworks hometown Liuyang, a city located in central China'sHunan province, has recently released an announcement to invite global investors for the Liuyang River cultural tourism program. Liuyang River is the only river in the province selected into the first batch of 17 demonstration lakes and rivers across China and has long been serving as the "business card" of Liuyang city. The program is dedicated to building a world-class waterside cultural tourism belt along Liuyang River integrating fireworks-themed entertainment, old town culture experience ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Xinhua Silk Road Eastern Chinese city attracts investors by creating sound biz environment
Xinhua Silk Road: Changshu intensifies efforts to further optimize business environment
BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A charter plane sent by Changshu municipal government brought back 80 Japanese employees on August 8 to resume work.Located in the hinterland of the Yangtze Rive ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim inks 150MW PV module supply agreement with Raystech at SNEC PV POWER EXPO 2020
BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. ("Seraphim"), one of the world's leading solar product manufacturers, entered into a 150 MW photovoltaic modules supply a ...
